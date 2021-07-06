The Presidency has hailed the enhanced collaboration of the Nigerian Law Enforcement Agencies which led to the execution of synchronized arrests of individuals who had inflicted pain and hardships on fellow citizens.

According to the Statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Mallam Garba Sheu, the Presidency is pleased with the arrest and detention of the subversive leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a group known for its murderous actions and virulent messaging as a result of cross-border cooperation.

The international operation according to the Presidency was executed in a closely coordinated fashion following which he was handed over to the National Intelligence Agency, and then returned to Nigeria to face the Law.

The violence inspired by IPOB has led to hundreds of fatalities, particularly targeted at Government assets and Law Enforcement Agents.

The Presidency added that the group has launched fifty five (55) separate violent attacks, heavily concentrated in the South-East, which heaped further hardship on honest and hardworking citizens, preventing them from earning their livelihood and going about their normal lives.

Advertisement

The Government according to him had long been monitoring the activities of IPOB and had strong cause to believe that their funding sources include proceeds of suspected illicit criminal activities.

The action of the Security Forces has accordingly brought sanity, calm and peace to communities who previously lived in constant fear of these misguided elements.

He added that the Security Services success in addressing the seditious utterances and antics, of Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho which he is known to have publicly expressed, have overtime morphed into very hateful and vile laden speeches.

He posited that government will always respect the fundamental rights of citizens to express their views and recognizes this as a democratic tenet but will resist any attempt to build an armoury coupled with plans either subtle or expressed to undermine Nigeria’s unity.

He concluded that Mr. President’s directives to Security Services regarding anyone seen to be carrying arms, particularly AK-47 are clear and require no further illumination.

Advertisement

Assault weapons are not tools of peace loving people and as such, regardless of who they are and where they are from, the Security Agencies should treat them all the same.