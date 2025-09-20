A transmission tower owned by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) collapsed in the Rigasa Community of Kaduna State on Thursday, September 18, after a combination of severe weather and vandalism. According to TCN, Tower No. 7 along the Kaduna Town Line I and II gave way during heavy rainfall a...

A transmission tower owned by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) collapsed in the Rigasa Community of Kaduna State on Thursday, September 18, after a combination of severe weather and vandalism.

According to TCN, Tower No. 7 along the Kaduna Town Line I and II gave way during heavy rainfall and strong winds.

On-site inspections revealed that vandals had removed several critical components, weakening the structure and contributing to its collapse.

The incident disrupted bulk power transmission to parts of Kaduna South, impacting several load centres served by Kaduna Electric.

In response, TCN instructed the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to temporarily link the 33kV Mogadishu feeder with the 33kV Abakwa feeder, ensuring continued electricity supply to residents in the Mogadishu area.

Areas including Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu, and Kaduna North were not affected and continue to receive normal power.

TCN engineers are currently dismantling the collapsed tower and preparing to erect a replacement.

The company reassured residents that all efforts are being made to restore full power as quickly as possible.