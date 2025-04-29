Portugal’s government has ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the power cut that hit the country and Spain yesterday.

This comes after Spain’s power company reached the same conclusion earlier.

Government spokesman Antonio Leitao Amaro tells CNN Portugal: “We have no information related to a cyberattack or a hostile act at this stage.”

He added that “there would seem to have been an issue in the power transmission network” in Spain.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said yesterday there was “no indication” that a cyberattack was behind the power cut.