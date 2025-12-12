The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed reports claiming that the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal was summoned by the Portuguese authorities over a Nigerian Air Force aircraft reportedly heading to Lisbon for maintenance. ...

In a brief statement, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, described the story as “fake news,” urging the public and the media to disregard it.

He said no such diplomatic action took place and cautioned against the circulation of unverified information.

The landing of Nigerian Airforce Hercules C-130 Aircraft in the Burkina Faso city of Bobo Dialasou on Monday after what the Nigerian Airforce described as in flight development with 11 officers on board has generated controversy for a few days now.

While the Burkina Faso Military Junta and its allies in Niger and Mali under the aegis of the Alliance of Sahel States, AES, accused the Nigerian Military of unholy intentions, the Nigerian Airforce and the Federal Government have maintained that the landing was precautionary and that the plane was headed to Lisbon, Portugal for ferry mission.