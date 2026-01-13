Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was arraigned before a Court in Ota, Ogun State, on Monday, facing a nine-count charge including assault, theft, and resisting arrest. According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, Portable&#...

Singer Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable in Court

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was arraigned before a Court in Ota, Ogun State, on Monday, facing a nine-count charge including assault, theft, and resisting arrest.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, Portable’s arrest followed allegations of assault against actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi Simple, at his bar in Iyana Ilogbo on New Year’s Day.

The prosecution alleged that Portable attacked Ashabi Simple, police officers, and others, and stole a ₦12 million Mercedes-Benz E300 belonging to Ileyemi Damilola. Two siblings of Ashabi Simple testified as witnesses, though she was absent from court.

The judge declined Portable’s bail application, citing the absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer, and adjourned the case to January 19.