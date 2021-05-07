A policeman, Akinsanya Akingbade attached to the Olu of Ileogbo in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun State, Oba Abeeb Agbaje has been shot dead during a clash between the Community and Iwo over land dispute.

He was shot in the chest with a locally made pistol by one Waheed Adeleye of Baale Compound in Ileogbo.

TVC News gathered that the Ile-Ogbo and Iwo Community have been at loggerhead over land dispute for some year.

According to findings, some hoodlums had invaded the disputed land on Friday injuring residents in the area which caused tension and apprehension.

The incident also led to sporadic gunshots leading to road blocks mounted by the police on the road leading to both communities.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident saying the corpse has been deposited at Osun State University Teaching Hospital for post mortem examination.

Yemisi Opalola said the suspect who is a local vigilante, guarding the palace of Ileogbo’s monarch has been arrested for interrogation.

As at the time of filling this report, traditional rulers monarchs of the two warring communities, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi and Oba Abeeb Agbaje are currently in a meeting with the State Deputy Governor, Gboyega Alabi to broker peace.