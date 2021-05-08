A combined team of security operatives in Edo State have rescued thirteen persons from kidnappers den in Ahor axis of Aduwawa Bypass, along Benin-Auchi Expressway, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the State.

The security team includes men and officers of the Edo State Police Command, local hunters and members of the Edo State Vigilante Security Network.

The victims who are all travelers were kidnapped on different days and at different points .

Advertisement

The security operational team who acted on information of the activities of the criminal elements at the Ahor axis of the state led to the rescue of the victims.