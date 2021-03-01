The Katsina State Police Command and army operatives have killed 9 bandits and burnt nine locations used by the criminal groups in a recent encounter.

The, joint operation raided bandits’ camps at behind Guzurawa and Garin Gambo villages, both of Safana LGA of Katsina state where some notorious bandits’ operates from.

The operation succeeded and neutralized eight (9) bandits, recovered nine (9) burnt motorcycles, and one Ak47 rifle with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The onslaught against the menace of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and other heinous crimes is ongoing with much presission to bring to an end the issues of insecurity.

The state police command also paraded a number of criminals arrested in attempt to wreck havoc on people.