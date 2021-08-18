Police in Zamfara have again secured the release of eleven kidnap victims without ransom.The victims who had been in captivity for six days were abducted at Yarkofoji village in Bakura local government area of Zamfara state

Among them is the chief Security Officer of the College of Health Technology, Tsafe who was whisked away at his residence when the armed men invaded his house

The victims are made up of eight men, three women.

A press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command, Superintendent Shehu Mohammed says they were rescued without ransom through the effort of troops.

The statement added that the search and rescue strategies employed by the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana led to the successful rescue of the abducted victims

The police further assured residents of the command’s effort to rescue other kidnap victims currently in captivity and that lives and Properties will be adequately protected.

The rescued victims according to the police have been medically checked, debriefed and reunited with their families

The Commissioner of Police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and urged them to be security conscious and report any suspicious person to the Police or any nearest security outfit for prompt response.

The rescue of the eleven kidnap victims is coming hours after abductors of the Bakura students and staff of college of Agriculture and Animal Science release a video of threat to kill them if ransom is not paid within twenty four hours

Yarkofoji is the village that abductors of the students and staff of college of Agriculture Bakura showed the kidnapped students corpses of their victims who were killed as a result of the inability of their relations to pay their ransom