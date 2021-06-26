The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued four females who were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits in Bilbis in Tsafe Local government area of the State.

The victims who were abducted 3 weeks ago by the suspected bandits were rescued following intense monitoring and pressure employed by the State Police command’s tactical units attached to ‘Operation Restore Peace’.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, had given a marching order to the units to ensure the rescue of the abductees and reunite them with their families.

In Compliance with the directives, On 25th June, 2021, the operatives working on credible intelligence successfully rescued the victims.

The victims were medically treated at the hospital, and later debriefed by the police before being reunited with their families.

The Police say efforts is on to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime so as to ensure they face the full wrath of the law.