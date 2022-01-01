Police Rescue 21 Kidnapped Islamiyya School Pupils, 2 Female Adults In Zamfara

Police have again rescued twenty one kidnap Victims in Zamfara.

The Victims are children between the ages of Six and eight years including two female adults, their driver and an Islamic Scholar.

They were Abducted while coming from Rini Village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Katsina State for Almajiri Islamiyya School

The Victims were Abducted at kucheri Village near Tsafe Local Government Area when Armed Bandits in their large number blocked the ever busy Gusau – Funtua Federal Highway Friday night and abducted unspecified number of commuters in five different vehicles.

Police Tactical Operatives in Conjunction with the Military on recieving a distress call promptly responded and moved to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums to a serious gun battle and rescue the Victims

An Islamic Scholar by name Lawali Ibrahim and their driver were among other victims currently in captivity

Police in Zamfara says it has sent reinforcement of troops to complement the effort of the joint security operatives currently working to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators

The Zamfara State Police Command is appealing to the general public especially drivers and passengers to desist from night journey as night time is usually the period used by bandits to block road and kidnap commuters

The Police assures that it will continue to work assiduously to ensure the safety and security of the citizens