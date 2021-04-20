Police in Zamfara state have neutralised thirty bandits in a simultaneous gun battle on four communities in Maradun and Bakura local government areas of the state

The communities are Gobirawa, Gora, Rini and Madoti Dankule villages of Maradun and Bakura Local Government Areas

The police say Some of the bandits escaped to the forest with gun shot wounds

A press statement signed by the public relations officer of the command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says ten locals from the affected communities were killed by the criminals

“In the course of chasing the assailants out of the villages, the operatives discovered Ten corpses of the villagers littered at the different theatre of engagements.

The statement adds that Mop up operation is ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Police Authorities in the state enjoined operatives of the command to defend themselves aggressively in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungovern spaces on the continuous basis.

The Zamfara Police Command appeal to armed bandits to surrender their arms and tow the path of peace or face the unpredictable consequences.