Police release Oromoni’s corpse for burial after autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command says it has released the corpse of the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr to his family for burial.

The Command’s Spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu disclosed this in a terse statement on Friday.

Ajisebutu stated that the student’s corpse was released to his family after an autopsy was conducted on him to ascertain the cause of his death.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer said the result of the autopsy conducted has not been released.

His father in interviews said his child was beaten and fed with a liquid substance.

The school, however, denied his arguing that he only sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.