The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations. Ahmed Zaki Geanru has arrived at the Sokoto State Police Command.

DIG Geanru is expected to address journalists on the successes recorded by men of the Nigeria Police Special Force in the operation against bandit operating in Sokoto state and environs.

Over thirty AK 47 riffles two RPK and other weapons were recovered from the suspected bandits and several other of the bandits were arrested