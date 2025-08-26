The Kebbi State Police Command has presented welfare cheques worth over 16 million naira to 25 families of Police officers who died in active service, while also recording major operational successes against kidnappers in Shanga Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command,...

The Kebbi State Police Command has presented welfare cheques worth over 16 million naira to 25 families of Police officers who died in active service, while also recording major operational successes against kidnappers in Shanga Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello Sani, presented the cheques under the Group Life Assurance Scheme and the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Scheme.

He noted that the gesture reflects the unwavering commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to the welfare of police personnel and their families.

CP Bello urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds, particularly in supporting the educational pursuits and general wellbeing of their households.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of the fallen officers would never be forgotten, assuring that the welfare of serving, retired, and deceased personnel’s families remains a priority for the Force.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Abbas Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the IGP and the Police Command, describing the support as a great relief that would help cushion the effect of losing their loved ones.

Meanwhile, in its ongoing operations to rid Kebbi of violent crimes, the Police Command achieved significant successes in Shanga Local Government Area. On August 24, 2025, operatives neutralized three suspected kidnappers during a gun battle along Tungargiwa/Saminaka road and recovered an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and seven rounds of live ammunition.

Similarly, on August 23, 2025, police and vigilante operatives rescued a kidnapped victim, Abdulmumini Ahmadu, from Kesan Village in Shanga. Although the victim sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation, he was evacuated to a medical facility and is responding to treatment.

CP Bello praised the Divisional Police Officer, Shanga, and his team for their gallantry, while also acknowledging the critical role played by community members who provided timely intelligence. He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with accurate information, stressing that collaboration is key in the fight against criminality.