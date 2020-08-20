The Oyo State Police Command has placed a bounty of N500,000 for anyone with useful information that could lead to the rearrest of 19-year-old suspected serial killer Sunday Shodipe who recently escaped police custody on the 11th of August in Ibadan.

Police Commissioner Joe Enwonwu made this development known in a statement made available to TVC NEWS in which he expressed displeasure over the sudden disappearance of the suspect alleged to be the mastermind behind series of killings that have engulfed the Akinyele local council district of Oyo State.

The Police boss also implored residents to be vigilant while assuring that the suspect Sunday Shodipe would face the full wrath of the law for his heyday in crime.