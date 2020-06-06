The Nigeria Police Force in Ekiti State through its Special Anti Robbery Squad has apprehended and paraded some criminals in Ado-Ekiti.

Some of the suspects include three teenagers who raped a 17 year old girl and and a 27 year old man who raped a 4 year old girl.

The suspects confessed to committng the crimes after a medical examination on the victims showed that they had carnal knowledge of them.

Other criminals paraded are two young men who impersonated the Nigerian Army to commit crime and unleash terror, Burglars, and Cultists.