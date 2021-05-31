Enugu state police commissioner Mohammed Aliyu has ordered a large-scale manhunt to find the armed assailants who allegedly trailed and shot an elderly man driving a Mercedes Benz Jeep on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by state police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, the victim, whose identity is unknown, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Commissioner of Police promised the people that no stone will be left unturned in the hunt for the criminals.

Earlier, an online video emerged revealing how gunmen, stopped the victim’s jeep, ordered him out of his vehicle, before shooting him.

This happened few hours, when the news of Ahmed Gulak, former PDP National Chairman was allegedly shot by unknown gunmen in Owerri same day.

The South East and South South have recently been in the news, with daily reports of attacks on police and INEC facilities, the most recent of which being an attack on an Ebonyi state community by claimed Fulani bandits, which killed approximately 30 people.