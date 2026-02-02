Two residents of Ora-Igbomina in Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, a community located along the boundary with Kwara State, have been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. The kidnapped victims are Tayese Adeyeye and Sunday Adewumi. The incident reportedly occurred around midnight on S...

Two residents of Ora-Igbomina in Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, a community located along the boundary with Kwara State, have been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The kidnapped victims are Tayese Adeyeye and Sunday Adewumi.

The incident reportedly occurred around midnight on Sunday at a private residence along the Aran-Orin Road in the Papa area of the community.

The abduction comes barely two months after an ex-Customs officer, Emmanuel Owolabi, was kidnapped in front of his house in the same community by suspected bandits and was later freed on January 12, 2026.

Findings revealed that the suspected bandits arrived in the community at about 11:30 p.m. and fired sporadically into the air before forcefully dragging the victims into the bush.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the command has commenced a search-and-rescue operation to secure the release of the victims.

He added that police operatives have been combing the bush since the incident occurred.

