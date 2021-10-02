Police kill five bandits, arrest 20 in Zamfara

Five bandits were killed and twenty arrested by security operatives in Zamfara and sixty-five other suspects involved in various crimes including supply of food stuff and fuel to bandits were also arrested.

Over two hundred kidnapped victims were rescued at various locations, debriefed and reunited with their families

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state police command Shehu Mohammed disclose this at a press conference in Gusau

He says troops of the command has repelled four bandit attack on communities and unspecified number of Bandits sustained gunshots wounds

The police says it has recovered hard drugs, jerrycans filled with fuel, bags of maize and the sum of four million naira from suspects who bugled shops at the Gusau Central Market

Exhibits Recovered includes one motorcycle, burnt motorcycle parts, Guinea corn , food Plates, pots among other things.

The police appeal to residents to continue to assist security agencies with useful information that will assist in addressing the problem of Insecurity.