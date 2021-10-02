Breaking News

Police kill five bandits, arrest 20 in Zamfara

Police kill five bandits, arrest 20 in Zamfara Police kill five bandits, arrest 20 in Zamfara

Five bandits were killed and twenty arrested by security operatives in Zamfara and sixty-five other suspects involved in various crimes including supply of food stuff and fuel to bandits were also arrested.

Over two hundred kidnapped victims were rescued at various locations, debriefed and reunited with their families

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state police command Shehu Mohammed disclose this at a press conference in Gusau

He says troops of the command has repelled four bandit attack on communities and unspecified number of Bandits sustained gunshots wounds

The police says it has recovered hard drugs, jerrycans filled with fuel, bags of maize and the sum of four million naira from suspects who bugled shops at the Gusau Central Market

Exhibits Recovered includes one motorcycle, burnt motorcycle parts, Guinea corn , food Plates, pots among other things.

The police appeal to residents to continue to assist security agencies with useful information that will assist in addressing the problem of Insecurity.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Kano State Government closes 5 Health training institutions with Immediate effect

TVCN
Feb 28, 2021

The Kano State Government has ordered the closure of five Health training institutions in the state…

Minister of Sports Sunday Dare seeks private partnership for stadium revamp

TVCN
Oct 15, 2019

Nigeria's Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has confirmed that efforts to revamp the federal government…

New Nigeria League Season to begin Dec.

TVCN
Nov 11, 2016

The League Management Company (LMC) has proposed the 11th of December as the kick-off date (more…)

Nasarawa State Records 15 Cases Of Measles

TVCN
Apr 6, 2017

Dr Daniel Iya, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, says the state has recorded five cases of…

TVC News Special Reports

Current news on Kaduna abduction

Gunmen abduct Emir of Kajuru Alhassan Adamu, thirteen others in Kaduna State

11 Jul 2021 11.34 am

Armed bandits have abducted the Emir of…

Continue reading

Kaduna: Troops foil attempted attacks on GSSS Ikara, Staff Quarters

14 Mar 2021 4.22 pm

Two more attempted attacks by bandits have…

Continue reading

Zamfara: Security operatives foil bandits attack on Kuraje community, recover 300 rustled cattle

03 May 2021 9.12 am

Security operatives on Sunday foiled armed…

Continue reading