Two suspected kidnappers have been killed by men of the Nigeria police in Sanyinna area of Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto.

This was revealed during a press briefing by the state police Commissioner Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje.

The Commissioner says the suspects engaged men of the command in a gun battle and in the process two suspects were killed and four other persons were arrested

He says six other suspected bandits were arrested in two local government areas of the state of Dange/Shuni and Kebbe as well as four suspected armed robbers.

He calls on members of the public to go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment as the police is in firm control of the security situation in the state.