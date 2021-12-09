Police key to campaign against sexual and gender-based violence – Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

Wife of the Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the Nigeria Police is key to the campaign against sexual and gender-based violence.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu stated this when she paid a visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu and his Management Team at the Command’s Headquarters.

in a statement signed by the police public relations officer CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the visit according to her is to solicit the support and collaboration of the police in her campaign against sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

She said the role of enforcement officers in success of the campaign can’t not be overemphasized.

The CP while commending Her Excellency for her initiative, pledged the Command’s full cooperation in the fight against all forms of domestic violence and sexual abuse in the state.

CP Odumosu solicited for training for his officers and mens on the campaign against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Lagos State.