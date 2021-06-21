A trigger-happy police officer attached to RC Lotto Company Enugu, allegedly shot five persons to death in Enugu.

The incident, which left Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi terribly shocked, also saw four others hospitalised.

Mr Ugwuanyi, who visited the injured victims at Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu expressed shock over the incident.

The Governor, who was received at the hospital by Enugu Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu and the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Hyacinth Onah, condoled with families of the deceased.

This was contain in a statement signed by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Nnayelugo Chidi-Aro.

The Governor equally charged the hospital management to ensure the victims receive adequate medical attention.

Enugu Police Command, in a statement also by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed the police officer has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation”.

The statement confirmed four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injury are receiving treatment and five others whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.