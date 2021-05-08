Men of the Ogun State Police command have rescued 22 teenage girls who were lured from Akwa Ibom State for prostitution in Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

“In an operation, coordinated by the Area Commander Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, the police team, upon credible intelligence received, that minors were being recruited from other states and used as commercial sex workers at KOLAB hotel in Itele Ota, stormed the said hotel at about 8pm, where the 22 teenagers whose ages were between 10 and 14 years were rescued.

“On interrogation, the girls narrated how they were lured from their respective villages in Akwa Ibom State to come to Ogun state, with the promise to employ them as sales girls in restaurants and supermarkets, only for them to get to Lagos and transferred to a brothel in Ogun state as commercial sex workers.

“They narrated further that, they were deprived of using phone or any communication devices, therefore, making it impossible for them to reach out to their parents or relations.

Advertisement

“The manager of the hotel one Isaac Ogbaji m’ 33 years and 10 other male suspects were also arrested during the operation,” Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered that the family support unit of Ota Area command should take over the investigation of the case, identify the recruiting cartel and bring them to justice as soon as possible.