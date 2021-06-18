Kebbi State Police Command has dismissed allegations that the kidnappers who abducted about 50 students from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri, on Thursday morning used a police vehicle to convey the abductees.

The Public relations officer of the command, Nafiu Abubakar, said the Toyota Hilux van used by the kidnappers was hijacked from a high court judge in the State with the inscription Kebbi State Judiciary and registration number KBSJ 29.

He added that the command will continue to release all relevant information on the kidnapping incident as they unfold.