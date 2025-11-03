The headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force has deployed heavy security outfits, including helicopters and drones, to Anambra State to strengthen the security architecture of the state ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election. This was disclosed in a statement obtained by TVC signed by SP Ikeng...

This was disclosed in a statement obtained by TVC signed by SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Anambra State Command Police Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, the deployment was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as part of the strategic operational plan to reinforce local formations with additional manpower and advanced technical support.

The statement reads, “As part of ongoing efforts to guarantee safety and ensure a hitch-free Governorship Election in Anambra State, the Anambra State Police Command has received the Force Headquarters Advance Tactical Teams deployed to strengthen the security architecture across the State.

“The deployment, approved by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, is in line with the Force’s strategic operational plan to reinforce local formations with additional manpower and advanced technical support, including helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance.”

It added, “Receiving the tactical teams in Awka, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc minps PhD expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for his unwavering support and commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in Anambra State.”

The statement further reads, “According to the CP, the aerial surveillance will complement ongoing land patrols by tactical units, intelligence operatives, and police special squads strategically deployed across all 21 Local Government Areas of the State. He emphasised that the combined efforts of the Command and the newly arrived tactical operatives will further enhance visibility policing, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response to emerging threats.”

The statement also explained that, “The CP stated that the deployment of helicopters and surveillance drones will enable real-time monitoring of key locations, border communities, and flash points, while ground teams will maintain robust patrols and checkpoint operations across all 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

“He reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to collaborate with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in maintaining peace, law and order, especially as the Governorship Election draws closer.”

“CP Orutugu further urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of the Police, by promptly reporting suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency hotlines: 07039194332 or 08039334002.

“The Anambra State Police Command assures the good people of the State of its firm commitment to ensuring a secure environment where law-abiding citizens can go about their lawful duties without fear or intimidation,” the statement concluded.