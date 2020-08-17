In Oyo state, the suspected mastermind of the recent killings in Akinyele Local Government Area has escaped from police custody.

This development comes after the 19 year-old-boy and two others were arrested and paraded on the 17th of July.

In a press statement, the commissioner of police, Joe Enwonwu, warns against jungle justice, if any resident comes into contact with the suspect.

He assures that adequate security measures have been put in place to keep the peace, asking criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo state.