The Nigeria Police in Kebbi state have confirmed the killing of eighty eight persons in eight villages of Danko/Wassagu local government area of Kebbi state.

The public relations officer of the Command Deputy Superintendent Nafi’u Abubakar said the attack took place on Thursday night.Bandits Attack Claim Over Sixty lives in Kebbi Village.

According to the Public Relations of the command, the police are are still gathering data and statistics to ascertain the exact numbers of casualties.

He says the police has already deployed a detachment of officers and men of the Nigeria Police to restore peace and stability and well as to investigate and go after the perpetrators.

He says the killing took place in villages of Koro, Kimpi, Haha, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge all in Danko/ Wassagu local government area.