The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed an attack by suspected bandits on the National Park Service office located in Oloka, Orire Local Government. TVC News learnt that the incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when armed men, believed to be bandits, stormed the National Park facility...

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed an attack by suspected bandits on the National Park Service office located in Oloka, Orire Local Government.

TVC News learnt that the incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when armed men, believed to be bandits, stormed the National Park facility and launched a violent assault on officers on duty.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the command received distress reports of the attack and immediately activated security responses.

Although the Police Spokesperson in Oyo did not confirm the number of casualties involved in the incident, he revealed that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna, alongside other security service chiefs, are currently on the way to the scene to assess the situation and coordinate further operations.

He added that the commissioner of police has also deployed tactical teams, operatives of the Mobile Police Force, conventional police units of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to the affected area.

The deployment, according to the police, is aimed at preventing further breakdown of law and order and flushing out the perpetrators.