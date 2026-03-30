Armed men suspected to be bandits have killed a personnel of the Zamfara state owned security outfit, Community Protection Guards, two others, Several injured and House’s including silos were set able. The incident occurred when the assailants attacked Dangoro village, near Nahuche, a District in Bungudu Local Government Area of…...

Armed men suspected to be bandits have killed a personnel of the Zamfara state owned security outfit, Community Protection Guards, two others, Several injured and House’s including silos were set able.

The incident occurred when the assailants attacked Dangoro village, near Nahuche, a District in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A press statement by the police public relations officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar says the terrorits invaded the village over the weekend at about 10:30pm on Saturday with sophisticated weapons.

The statement adds that on arriving the community, the gunmen started shooting sporadically on innocent persons.

The police however said a joint team of operatives and vigilante swiftly mobilised to the scene and responded.

The security team according to the police engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, successfully repelled the attack and the criminals fled into the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

The Injured victims have been evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau for treatment and are responding positively.

The police in Zamfara again assured the public of their relentless efforts in protecting lives and property of citizens.