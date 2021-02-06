There was pandemonium around Itire, in the Surulere Local government area of Lagos state following a clash between Police officers and protesting commercial motorcyclists in the area.

According to reports. the Okada riders were protesting this morning against the seizure of their bikes by the police before the confrontation started.

Police, Commercial Motorcyclists clash leaves at least one dead in the Itire area of Surulere local government of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu @followlasg @drobafemihamzat @mudashiru_obasa @rrslagos767 pic.twitter.com/Qx3ijbPQM9 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 6, 2021

Police officers reportedly shot at the riders, leading to at least one death, and Others injured.