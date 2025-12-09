A 64-year-old New Jersey man who frequently worked as a “Santa for hire” at holiday events has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, prompting concerns over his close contact with minors. According to a report by the Daily Star on Tuesday, Mark Paul...

A 64-year-old New Jersey man who frequently worked as a “Santa for hire” at holiday events has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, prompting concerns over his close contact with minors.

According to a report by the Daily Star on Tuesday, Mark Paulino of Hamilton Township was taken into custody on Monday and charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Mercer County officials said the investigation began on December 4, 2025, after detectives received a tip about suspected uploads of child pornography from a home in Hamilton Township.

Paulino, a retired elementary school teacher, was soon identified as the suspect.

Authorities noted that Paulino had recently been working as Santa Claus for private photoshoots and events organised by companies and community groups, a role that placed him in direct and repeated contact with children.

“Because this role involved direct, repeated contact with children, detectives worked around the clock to secure a search warrant,” investigators said.

The warrant was executed on December 5, leading to the seizure of multiple digital devices and other evidence. Paulino was arrested without incident.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep him in detention pending trial. Officials say the investigation remains active and are urging anyone with relevant information to contact law enforcement.