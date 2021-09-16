Breaking News

Police arrest two suspected killers of Abdulaziz Na‎’Allah

Kaduna state Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of Abdulaziz Na‎'Allah, the 36-year-old son of Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah.

Kaduna state Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of Abdulaziz Na‎’Allah, the 36-year-old son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

The suspects who are 22 and 27 years of age confessed to killing the pilot. They also sold his car at the price of one million Naira in Niger Republic and shared the money amongst themselves.

The Police also paraded other suspect arrest for various offences including Kidnapping and armed banditry.

Some of them confessed to have to taken part in the abduction of student from College of Forestry Mechanization, Greenfield University and Bethel Baptist College.

