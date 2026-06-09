The Kwara State Police Command has arrested two suspected bandits and a suspected facilitator linked to a criminal network operating in Baruten Local Government Area of the state. The police also recovered two AK-47 rifles, 65 rounds of live ammunition and other items during a coordinated operation carried out by…...

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested two suspected bandits and a suspected facilitator linked to a criminal network operating in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The police also recovered two AK-47 rifles, 65 rounds of live ammunition and other items during a coordinated operation carried out by the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) and personnel of the Okuta Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Tuesday, June 9, the operation was conducted on Saturday, June 6 following credible intelligence on the activities of suspected criminals in Okuta, Baruten LGA.

The raid led to the arrest of Bello Mohammed, 28, and Abubakar Mohammed, 25, at a suspected criminal hideout.

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Items recovered from the location included two AK-47 rifles, 65 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two cutlasses, two tube tyres allegedly used to restrain victims, firearm servicing materials, charms, a dagger, a mobile phone and a power bank.

Police said preliminary investigations linked the suspects to a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in kidnapping, armed attacks and other violent crimes within the Baruten axis and neighbouring communities.

The Command further disclosed that during interrogation, Abubakar Mohammed allegedly confessed to participating in the group’s activities and revealed that he had previously lost three fingers after sustaining injuries during an encounter with security operatives.

Further intelligence gathered during the investigation led to the arrest of a 58-year-old suspect, Umoru Saliu, on June 7.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Saliu allegedly provided accommodation and support for members of the criminal network, including its leaders and other gang members who remain at large.

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Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing efforts to combat violent crime across the state.

He said the success of the operation reflected the effectiveness of strategies introduced by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to strengthen internal security and dismantle criminal networks nationwide.

The police said efforts were ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and dismantle the remaining elements of the network.

The Command added that all suspects found culpable would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.