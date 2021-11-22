Police arrest spiritual consultant to Notorious Bandits in Niger

Police intelligence has foiled a planned attempt to kidnap some worshipers in a Church at Buku village, Abaji area council of FCT Abuja.

Police operatives attached to Intelligence unit of Niger State Police Command arrested a 50 years old man named Umar Samaila in Maikunkele, Bosso LGA in connection to the crime.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed of being the spiritual leader to some notorious bandits hibernating in Niger, FCT Abuja and Nasarawa States.

He said During his last conversation with his gang on the planned date of the attack he directed them to go ahead with the operation and assured them of success.

The police public relations officer also noted in a press release that a joint Police/vigilante operation by the Lapai Division led to the arrest of some suspected kidnapppers/cattle rustlers at Maijaki and Rafindaji forest, boundary between Niger and FCT Abuja.

The joint operation recovered of forty cows and fifteen sheep in their possession.