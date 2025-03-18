Detectives from Ondo State Police Command have arrested seven suspected kidnappers and their accomplices in connection with the recent kidnapping incidents in the state.

The arrested suspects include a 19 year, Umar Isyaku, who was in possession of N3.5m believed to be ransom paid by family of their victims.

He was arrested alongside a 45- year old Ridwan Salisu, at Ipele in Ose local government area of the state in connection with a case of kidnapping.

Briefing newsmen in Akure, the state police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, said that the 19 year old lsyaku was arrested through coordinated intelligence led Policing.

He added that another wanted suspected kidnapper, Abdullahi Mallam aged, 21, has been apprehended by the Police and local Vigilantes at Owo.

He said as part of the Command’s effort to rid the State of all forms of criminality, four suspected cult members were arrested in Ondo town through the Special Anti-Cultism Squad.