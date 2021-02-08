The Police in Katsina State have arrested a former caretaker chairman for Jibia Local Government Area of the state, Haruna Musa Mota, over alleged ties with bandits.

The Katsina police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed the arrest of the former chairman.

He added that Mota was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits operating in the state and had already been charged to court.

Although the police spokesman did not disclose when Mota was arrested and arraigned, other sources said he was arraigned before a senior magistrate court on Friday.

He was also said to have been remanded in a Katsina correctional centre pending the time the police would complete investigation on his case and when the state Ministry of Justice would issue legal advice on his case.

Advertisement

It was further learnt that Mota could have been arrested and arraigned over a leaked audio interview he allegedly had with some bandits over last December abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Although the students were later freed by their abductors, controversy trailed circumstances surrounded their freedom.