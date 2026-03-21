Security operatives in Nasarawa State have recorded a breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping, with the arrest of a suspected gang member found in possession of a rifle in Akwanga Local Government Area. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was apprehended following intelligence reports linking him to criminal activity within the…...

Security operatives in Nasarawa State have recorded a breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping, with the arrest of a suspected gang member found in possession of a rifle in Akwanga Local Government Area.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was apprehended following intelligence reports linking him to criminal activity within the area.

Confirming the development on Saturday in Lafia, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, described the arrest as part of ongoing operations to curb violent crime across the state.

He disclosed that operatives of the Police Mobile Force, PMF 38 Akwanga Unit, acted on information received on Friday, March 20, around 5:00 p.m., about a suspected kidnapper allegedly sighted with a firearm.

“Acting swiftly on the information, a team of Mobile Police operatives was immediately deployed to the scene and they successfully apprehended the 32-year-old male suspect.

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“The suspect is from Rugan Hassan in Adudu Community of Awe Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon arrest, a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of one AK-49 rifle along with four rounds of live 7.56mm ammunition,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect and the recovered weapon have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Nansel noted that efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the suspected criminal network.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

The command, he said, is relying on continued public cooperation to sustain the momentum.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide “timely and credible information” to aid security agencies in tackling criminal elements.