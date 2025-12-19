The Abia State Command Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, has said the command arrested 809 suspects for various criminal offences between January and December 2025, rescued 33 trafficked or stolen children, and also successfully enforced the withdrawal of police personnel from Very Important Pers...

The Abia State Command Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, has said the command arrested 809 suspects for various criminal offences between January and December 2025, rescued 33 trafficked or stolen children, and also successfully enforced the withdrawal of police personnel from Very Important Persons in the state.

Isa disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Umuahia.

According to him, the arrests followed 438 reported cases of criminal activities across the state, adding that over 200 suspects had been successfully prosecuted within the period.

The commissioner said, “From January 2025 to date, the Command has recorded a total of 438 cases of various criminal offences, leading to the arrest of 809 suspects. Out of these, 201 cases were conclusively investigated and charged to court, while 237 cases are under investigation.

“The Command, through various Operations recovered 88 firearms, 20 magazines and 435 calibres of ammunition/cartridges, 33 trafficked/stolen children rescued, and 30 suspects in defilement and rape cases have been diligently prosecuted and remanded in prison custody.

“The sustained operational efforts of the Command contributed significantly to the reduction of incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, defilement and rape, child trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms, stealing, burglary, assault occasioning harm, malicious damage, advance fee fraud, among others.”

CP Isa added that the sustained effort led to the rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of vehicles, auto-rickshaws (tricycles), motorcycles, the recovery of bags of substances suspected to be Cannabis sativa known as Indian hemp and other illicit hard drugs.

He added, “Other items recovered include one small knife, a cross bag, black masks, three caps with two bearing an emblem with the inscription De Norseman Kclub International, one torchlight, 43 mobile phones, assorted SIM cards, one brand-new Qlink motorcycle, one laptop, one hammer, three cutlasses, axes, shoe boots, five operational jackets, two polo charms, one roll of silver foil, machetes, an iron bar, two million naira cash, two leg-chain shackles, two and a half bags of harvested cocoa, one big bag containing charms and some spiritual materials and many others.

“In furtherance of the Command’s sustained efforts to ensure security before, during and after the Yuletide season, both covert and overt operational strategies are firmly in place to ensure continued security in the State.”

CP Isa reassured the public of the Abia State Police Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the State, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.

The Commissioner pledged that the Command will continue to work tirelessly in collaboration with sister security agencies and members of the public in ensuring professionalism in the discharge of our duties.