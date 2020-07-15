The Ogun State police command has arrested a 59-year old pastor, Oketokun Abiodun for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10-year old girl.

According to a release issued by the Police Public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a report by the father of the victim who reported at Odeda police station.

He alleged that the suspect saw his daughter playing with other children and asked her to go and bring his key for him in his room but followed her and raped the girl.

The Police spokesman also noted that the suspect has owned up to the commission of the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda police station; while the victim has been taken to General hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that the case be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department.