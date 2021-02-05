Five suspected traffic robbers have been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command during a raid on criminal hideouts in the Ikorodu Area of the state.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Friday that the raid was in furtherance of the promises of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, at the recently concluded Ikorodu Town Hall meeting held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, to sanitise the division of illegal and criminal acts.

Adejobi said, “The CP’s special squad hit the town on Thursday, February 4, 2021, around 6pm on sting operations.

The special squad, that was commanded by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, comprised RRS operatives, Taskforce, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Special Anti Crime team, Police Mobile Force, Motor and Traffic Division and other security operatives.

“The operations were carried out simultaneously to remove the shanties, blockages and open markets on the roads in Ikorodu Division, particularly at Agric Area and some other parts of the town, that had been an eyesore and criminal hideout, with a view to making the town free of gridlock and crimes.

“The squad succeeded in clearing the blockages on the roads, illegal parks and shops, where it arrested five suspected traffic robbers and cultists.

The suspects included, Tabimowo Babatunde, 41; Gbolahan Oladimeji, 25; Kabiru Atanda, 30; Ibrahim Abubakar, 29, and Wasiu Rafiu, 19.

“The CP has vowed to consistently carry out sting operations in Ikorodu Division and other parts of the state in order to have adequate protection of lives and property in Lagos State. The Commissioner of Police, therefore, appealed to the traditional rulers, Baales, Iyalojas and unions in the town to support the police in its efforts to sanitise the town and initiate better security network for them.”