Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two men for conspiring to gang rape a 16-year-old daughter of their co-tenant (name withheld).

The Suspects, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu were arrested following a complaint lodged at owode-Egba divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village in Owode-Egba, when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them broke into their apartment at about 2:00 am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they forcefully broke into their room, using cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egba division, Ediae Mathew dispatched his detectives to the scene where the two suspects were apprehended.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime without any sense of remorse.

The victim was taken to Owode-Egba general hospital for medical treatment.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had ordered the transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.