The Rivers State Police Command has arrested twelve suspects in connection with a violent attack on Unity Estate, located at Mbodo–Aluu, Airport Road in Port Harcourt.

According to a statement signed by CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on January 5, 2025, at about 1315hrs, when suspected members of the OSPAC vigilante group drawn from various communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, alongside hired thugs armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, invaded the estate.

The assailants reportedly attacked and fired indiscriminately, causing panic and apprehension.

The statement reads, “Preliminary investigations revealed that one Patrick Akandu and Omakwelem Onu Ihunwo Prince ‘m’ are said to have coordinated the attack and are currently at large.

“The attack resulted in the destruction of part of the estate and damage to vehicles. One Apostle Stephen Nmacha ‘m, a native of Rumuekini Community, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg, which was shattered, and was subsequently abducted by the attackers. Others sustained various degrees of injuries and fled into nearby bushes for safety.”

The statement revealed that upon receipt of the distress call, operatives attached to the Choba Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and were reinforced by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Octopus Tactical Teams, leading to the rescue of the abducted victim, who was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

According to the statement, exhibits recovered from the suspects include one automatic pump-action gun, one live cartridge, expanded cartridges, Assorted charms, five motorcycles, two mini-buses, and one Siena van.

The twelve suspects arrested include:

1. Chinedu Nnodim, 45, male, Etche LGA, Rivers State

2. Joel Wopara, 49, male, Rukpokwu, Rivers State

3. Wopara Iyke, 45, male, Rumuewara, Oraigwe, Rivers State

4. Henry Godwin Orumere, 44, male, Anaka Abuja Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

5. Chidi Herbert, 47, male, Ehi Water, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

6. Wobe Ginikanwa, 44, male, Airport Road, Rukpokwu, Rivers State

7. Bright Ezekiel, 51, male, Ezekiel Road, Nkpolu, Rumuigbo, Rivers State

8. Ibuchi Choice Wali Ogba, 42, male, Rumuwokeata, Ogbogoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

9. Okechukwu Igwe, 54, male, Airport Road, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

10. John Chukwudi, 56, male, Rumuchi Road, Ozuoba, Rivers State

11. Chi Ezekwu, 43, male, Ezekwu Avenue, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

12. Clement Bassey, 32, male, Omachi, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

The Akpor OSPAC Commander, Azubuike, a.k.a. Ocean, who is said to have led the attack, is currently at large.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, condemned the reckless and reprehensible actions of the OSPAC operatives for taking the law into their hands.

He reiterated that OSPAC operatives are expected to operate strictly under the supervision of the Police and in synergy with the Command.

The Command assures the good people of Rivers State of their safety, stressing that concerted efforts are ongoing to apprehend all remaining suspects involved in the attack to ensure they face the full weight of the law.

Adepoju reiterated that the Police will not tolerate any individual or group, under any guise, disrupting the peace and security of the State.

Members of the public with credible information that could aid the arrest of the fleeing suspects are urged to come forward and assist the Police or report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.