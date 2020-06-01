Nigeria Police Force, Jigawa State Command has confirmed the arrest of eleven persons over an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Spokesman of the State police command, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the arrested to TVC News.

He said the incident occurred at Limawa quarters in Dutse local government area of Jigawa State.

The Jigawa Police spokesman narrates that a man of 57 was arrested in Dutse trying to lure a 12 year old girl into a hidden place for alleged intercourse.

Upon interrogation, the girl mentioned eleven persons alleged to have been raping on different occasions.

Abdu Jinjiri said all the eleven suspects were also arrested and have confessed to the crime but the case still remains under investigation and upon completion would be charged to court.