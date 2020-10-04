Some persons suspected to be connected to the murder of the Paramount ruler of Foron District in Barkin Ladi council, have been arrested by security operatives.



Governor Simon Lalong made this known at a peace meeting organized to further discuss possible ways to tackle insecurity witnessed in some communities in Plateau State.



The District head of Foron in Barkin Ladi had been killed around midnight on Wednesday the 22nd September 2020.

The Governor promised to bring to book perpetrators of the dastardly act.

At an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies in the State, he announced that some persons have been arrested by Security operatives in connection with the killing of the monarch.

While applauding the efforts of the State Governor and security operatives on the development, some traditional leaders in the State expressed the desire to be more involved in peace efforts in the State.

The traditional rulers also appealed to the State Governor to do more about relocating all internally displaced persons back to their ancestral communities.

Governor Simon Lalong assured all the participants that his administration will intensify efforts to ensure peace is fully restored in all crisis affected communities in the state.