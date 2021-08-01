Gunmen suspected to be herder militiamen have attacked and killed seven locals in Kpachudu community, which is located in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Over 50 houses belonging to locals were also burned down during the invasion which occurred on Saturday night.

Police in the state have confirmed the attack but say only four persons were killed.

This attack comes just a few weeks after the state’s natives and herders agreed to lay down their swords and give peace a chance.