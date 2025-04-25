Zike and Kimakpa communities of Bassa Local Government are counting their losses after a midnight attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of Monday and shot sporadically at residents who scampered for safety after hearing gunshots.

Security personnel engaged and succeeded in repelling the invaders but they had already recked havoc on the community.

Many were shot dead while several were critically injured.

The communities are calling on the government to proffer lasting solutions to the incessant attacks.

For decades, Plateau State has been a hotbed of violence, with gunmen sacking entire communities.

A horrific attack on a mostly Christian community killed over 200 persons during the Christmas 2023 celebrations.

In May of last year, over 40 people were killed and homes were set on fire in the village of Wase.