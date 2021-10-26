Phyno announces fourth Solo Studio Album

Nigerian rapper, Phyno has announced his fourth solo studio album, Something To Life For.

He made the announcement via his Instagram page @phynofino.

The album will be released on November 12.

As of this moment, no one can confirm the number of tracks or the producers on the album, which will be a follow-up to 2019 effort, ‘Deal With It.’

In Phyno’s esteemed career, he has produced the classic album, No Guts, No Glory, the commercially successful The Playmaker and the critically acclaimed, Deal With It.

He also released the collaboration album, 2 Kings, with his brother and friend, Olamide.