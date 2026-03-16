President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance. The brief ceremony took place on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, with the oath of office administered inside the President’s office in the presence of top government officials. The development comes…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance.

The brief ceremony took place on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, with the oath of office administered inside the President’s office in the presence of top government officials.

The development comes five days after the Senate confirmed Oyedele’s nomination following his screening by lawmakers.

Oyedele arrived at the Presidential Villa shortly after 2 p.m., accompanied by his wife, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

The Senate had approved his appointment on March 12 through a voice vote after a screening session that lasted more than two hours.