Convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore has arrived the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

Omoyele Sowore filed an appeal against the bail conditions imposed on him by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal high court Abuja, while granting him bail on a two count charge of Treasonable felony and conspiracy to commit Treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal government.